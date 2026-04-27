Piqua begins search for next city manager

PIQUA — The City of Piqua has begun the recruitment process for its next city manager.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the current city manager, Paul Oberdorfer, will retire at the end of the month.

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Piqua Police Chief Rick Byron has been named the interim city manager. He’ll name an acting police chief while he serves as the interim city manager.

A spokesperson for the city said the ideal candidate demonstrates “strong leadership and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and establish trust with the City Commission, staff and the public.”

Applications will be accepted through June 1.

More information can be found here.

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