Piqua City Commission cancels two meetings after special election recall vote

PIQUA — Two Piqua City Commission meetings have been canceled after last week’s election.

The meetings, originally scheduled for Nov. 10 and Nov. 17, were canceled due to a lack of quorum among the current seated commissioners, according to a spokesperson.

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TRENDING STORIES:

Residents voted in favor of recalling three city commissioners in the Piqua Special Election, according to a previous report.

Current city commissioners will continue to serve in their positions until the Miami County Board of Elections certifies the special election ballots. Their successors will then take the oath of office and assume their duties.

The Board of Elections said the earliest that this could happen would be Monday, Nov. 23.

The budget work session is scheduled for Tues. Nov. 24 and will continue as scheduled, unless the Board of Elections experiences delays.

Additional special meetings may be scheduled before the end of the year to keep projects on track and to complete the full budget review process before the start of the new fiscal year.

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