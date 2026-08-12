Piqua Government Academy returning after hiatus

PIQUA — The City of Piqua is bringing back the Piqua Government Academy after a several-year hiatus.

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The academy will offer a series of interactive sessions to help residents gain a deeper understanding of city operations, services, and decision-making processes.

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It’s aimed at strengthening communication, fostering positive relationships between residents and city staff, and encouraging greater civic engagement.

“An informed and engaged community is essential to effective local government,” Interim City Manager Rick Byron said. “By giving residents a closer look at how decisions are made and services are delivered, we hope to encourage greater civic participation and inspire future community leaders.

The academy is free and offered to those ages 18 and over living within Piqua’s city limits.

It begins September 14 and will run every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. for eight weeks.

Information on the program and how to apply can be found here.

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