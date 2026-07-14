Piqua road reopens days after water main break

PIQUA — A road in Piqua has reopened days after closing following a water main break.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The water main break was reported on High Street, near the intersection with Sunset Drive, on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews repaired the break on Thursday, but kept a section of the road closed so crews could patch the road across all four lanes.

While the city initially expected the road to be reopened by Friday, July 17, it was reopened Tuesday morning.

“Thank you to our crews for their hard work!” the city wrote.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]