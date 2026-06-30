Pizza Hut employee accused of fatally shooting woman faces judge

EUCLID, Ohio — An Ohio Pizza Hut employee accused of fatally shooting a woman outside the restaraunt appeared in court on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge set 24-year-old Keishaun Kellom’s bond at $1 million and ordered his case to go directly to the grand jury, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting happened at a Pizza Hut in the 22400 block of Shore Center Drive in Euclid, Ohio, around 10:50 p.m. June 23.

According to police, 29-year-old Marshay Wilson of Cleveland was inside the restaraunt around 11 p.m. when she got into an altercation with Kellom.

Surveillance video showed Wilson arguing with Kellom before leaving the restaraunt.

The video then shows what police said is Kellom in the parking lot firing several shots at Wilson’s car.

Wilson’s vehicle left the parking lot and traveled several blocks before stopping in the 21900 block of St. Clair Ave.

Police said Wilson was driving and three other people were in the car. Wilson, with the help of the front seat passenger, was operating the vehicle.

When first responders got to the car, Wilson was found with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Euclid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Kellom was taken into custody at the restaurant and charged with murder.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]