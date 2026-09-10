Plane crash reported in Miami County; medical helicopter requested

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 10:30 p.m.
Miami County EMA Director Chris Coverstone confirmed that he is responding to the scene for a reported fuel leak.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation of the crash.
INITIAL REPORT:
A plane crash has been reported in Miami County Wednesday night.
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First responders were called to Monroe-Concord & Nashville roads around 9:30 p.m. for the reported crash.
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Miami County dispatchers confirmed that a medical helicopter has been requested.
The number of people hurt is not available at this time.
We have a crew on their way to the scene and will update as we learn new information.
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