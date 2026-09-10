Plane crash reported in Miami County; medical helicopter requested

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 10:30 p.m.

Miami County EMA Director Chris Coverstone confirmed that he is responding to the scene for a reported fuel leak.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation of the crash.

INITIAL REPORT:

A plane crash has been reported in Miami County Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

First responders were called to Monroe-Concord & Nashville roads around 9:30 p.m. for the reported crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Miami County dispatchers confirmed that a medical helicopter has been requested.

The number of people hurt is not available at this time.

We have a crew on their way to the scene and will update as we learn new information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]