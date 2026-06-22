Plane diverted to Dayton airport due to system issue

DAYTON — An airplane was diverted to the Dayton International Airport (DAY) on Monday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A City of Dayton spokesperson told News Center 7 that an American Airlines plane was diverted to DAY due to an issue with the deicing system.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Operation Fly City yields 47 arrests, 176 firearms recovered in Dayton
- People want city to act after violent start to summer
- Reports: Jessica Simpson’s upcoming concert at Fraze Pavilion canceled
The plane took off from Washington, D.C., and was heading to Kansas.
The spokesperson said there were no injuries in this incident.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]