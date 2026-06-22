Plane diverted to Dayton airport due to system issue

Increase in flight availability at Dayton International Airport Increase in flight availability at Dayton International Airport
By Megan Finke, WHIO.com

DAYTON — An airplane was diverted to the Dayton International Airport (DAY) on Monday afternoon.

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A City of Dayton spokesperson told News Center 7 that an American Airlines plane was diverted to DAY due to an issue with the deicing system.

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The plane took off from Washington, D.C., and was heading to Kansas.

The spokesperson said there were no injuries in this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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