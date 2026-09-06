Pleasant, dry weather for Labor Day

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Sunday. I hope you are having a great Labor Day weekend. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a spectacular day. As promised, dewpoints are lower making for a refreshing feeling and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight

Tonight will be a great chance to give the A/C a break with lows in the 50s. The sky will be mostly clear and it will feel fantastic compared to how the month has started so far.

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Cookouts on Monday afternoon for Labor Day look great! Highs will be in the low 80s with humidity levels still fairly comfortable. No rain is expected, so make the best of it.

Grilling

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As we get into midweek the temperature and humidity both will climb ahead of our next cold front. Highs will push 90 by Wednesday with higher dewpoints returning. Showers and a few storms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday.

Next System

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