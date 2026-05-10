Pleasant start to the work week, watching rain late Tuesday

DAYTON — Good evening to you and I hope all moms are enjoying their special day! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here on what has been a very nice day. As expected, any early showers scoured out and the sunshine made a nice appearance. Highs climbed into the middle 60s.
Tonight will be cool again with lows in the lower 40s for most. A bit of a breeze will likely make it feel a little cooler than some may want for mid-May. But, we stay quiet and calm.
Monday looks quiet as well with some afternoon clouds and highs in the middle 60s. No threat for rain to start the week, which is always a bonus. That changes by late Tuesday.
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By late Tuesday night into early Wednesday the next system brings us rain showers and a few downpours. The chance of thunder is pretty low, but not zero. No severe weather expected, but some damp spots for Wednesday morning look likely.
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This will not be a major rainmaker, but we can expect around 0.25-0.50″ for most locations. A few spots may fall just shy of that. I hope everyone has a great week!
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