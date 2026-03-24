Plumes of black smoke visible over 24 hours after fire at Fuyao plant Firefighters were first called to the fire Sunday night

Fuyao Glass America has been actively burning for over 24 hours.

Flames still showing at Fuyao over 24 hours after first initial call

MORAINE — The fire at Fuyao Glass America is sending black smoke into the sky that is visible for miles.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is following this story. He will have the latest on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

A fire that started on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at the Fuyao Glass America has continued throughout the day on Monday.

Tuesday around noon, viewers around Montgomery County reported seeing black smoke rising again from the area of the facility.

News Center 7 could see the smoke from our station in Dayton.

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Firefighters can be seen on ladders, spraying the roof with water.

On Monday, the U.S EPA said that the fire department asked the agency to monitor the air quality through a National Response Center request.

City leaders and fire department representatives have not yet agreed to speak on camera or have provided any further details on the cause of the blaze.

Although an official evacuation has not been issued, residents in the area are concerned about their health as the fire continues to blow smoke into nearby neighborhoods.

News Center 7 spoke with Sandra Cooper on Monday, a resident who lives a block away from the plant.

She told us that she had to retreat inside as the smoke rolled over her neighborhood because she suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“I was getting nervous, and I told my daughter, I said, I got COPD, so I had to go back in the house because I said I can’t deal with this, you know,” Cooper said.

News Center 7 is working to learn the cause of the fire and when residents can see an end to the flames.

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