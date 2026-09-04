Police are investigating after crash near Englewood Drive Thru

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok creator was killed in a crash in Alabama.

ENGLEWOOD — Police are investigating a crash that happened in Englewood on Friday morning near the Englewood Drive Thru.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Taywood Road around 12:45 a.m., according to an Englewood dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said crews were with one patient, but it is unclear the extent of their injuries or whether they were transported.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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