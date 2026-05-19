Police are investigating a vehicle into a structure near White Allen Chevrolet

DAYTON — Dayton Police Officers are investigating a vehicle into a building on Tuesday morning.
The call came out at 12:44 a.m. to the 100 block of Riverside Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said the vehicle is unoccupied at this time.
Unknown injuries have been reported.
News Center 7 is working to learn the extent of the damage and if anyone was injured.
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