Police arrest man in connection with deadly overdose investigation

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a dealing resulting in death investigation.

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Michael Sloan was arrested on a charge of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, which is a first-degree felony.

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Sloan’s arrest followed an extensive investigation led by Detective Zach Huskisson.

Additional details regarding accusations against Sloan were not immediately made available.

“Cases involving fatal overdoses are among the most difficult investigations law enforcement officers encounter because every case represents a life lost and a family forever changed,” the department shared on social media.

The department added that they’ll continue working to identify and hold responsible those bringing illegal drugs into Richmond.

“Every arrest is another step toward making our community safer and seeking justice for victims and their loved ones,” the department said.

We’re working to learn more about Sloan’s case and will provide updates as we gather more information.

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