Police arrest man in connection with shooting of 2-year-old in Toledo

TOLEDO — Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 2-year-old boy in Northwest Ohio on Friday night.

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The shooting was reported around 7:21 p.m. in east Toledo, according to WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo.

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The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but is now listed in “stable” condition.

On Saturday, police announced that they arrested 28-year-old Sulieman T. Rahim in connection with the shooting.

Rahim is now booked in the Lucas County Jail on several charges, including endangering children, tampering with evidence, aggravated menacing, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, and domestic violence, according to online jail records.

Additional details have not been released at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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