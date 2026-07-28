Police ask for tips after ram statue valued at $1,200 stolen

DAYTON — Police are asking for help finding someone who stole a statue.
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Dayton police said the suspect stole a ram statue valued at over $1,200 in the early morning hours of July 26.
Police did not say where the statue was stolen from.
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Anyone who has information on the name or location of this suspect, we ask that you call the case detective at (937) 333-7423.
Or you can remain anonymous through Miami Valley Crimestoppers at (937) 222-STOP or MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.
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