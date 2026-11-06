Police asking for help finding suspect accused of robbing woman in Dayton

Police said it happened on Oct. 25 around 2:30 p.m.

Dayton Police looking for suspect accused of robbing woman

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a suspect involved in the recent robbery of a woman.

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A spokesperson for Dayton Police said the robbery happened on Oct. 25 around 2:30 p.m.

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The robbery was reported in the area of W. Fairview and Catalpa Avenues.

The suspect police are looking for is one of three people accused of robbing the woman of her firearm.

The other two suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Lane at (937) 333-1222.

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