Police asking for help identifying Lowe’s theft suspect

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are looking to identify a man they say was involved in a theft at a home improvement store earlier this year.

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Police shared a photo of the man on social media on Thursday.

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In the post, they said he and another male entered the Lowe’s on Centre Drive on April 26.

They selected two portable air conditioners and left without paying for them.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows anything about the theft is asked to contact Officer T. Lammert at (937) 426-1225 or lammertt@beavercreekohio.gov.

Anonymous tips may be submitted.

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