Police asking for help identifying robbery suspects

DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying robbery suspects.

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Dayton police posted a video of the two suspects on social media.

The alleged robbery took place on May 4, around 3 a.m. at 1415 South Smithville Road.

The suspects are accused of opening the victim’s unlocked car while he went inside a business.

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One of the suspects then allegedly pointed a shotgun at the victim and demanded his keys.

The victim refused, and the two suspects left in the white sedan they arrived in.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call (937) 333-COPS (2677), or you can remain anonymous through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

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