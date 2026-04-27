Police asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspects; Do you recognize them?

Police searching for suspects in Walmart theft (City of Beavercreek Police Department)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

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The department shared photos of two suspects leaving the Walmart on Pentagon Blvd. on April 22. One is pushing the other in a wheelchair.

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Police said these two selected merchandise while inside the store and left without making any attempt to pay.

If you recognize the two suspects or know anything about the theft, you can contact Officer Piasecki at piaseckih@beavercreekohio.gov or 937-426-1225 ext. 170.

Anonymous tips are accepted.

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