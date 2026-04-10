Police asking for public’s help investigating crash

PIQUA — A police department is asking for the public’s help in investigating a crash in Piqua.

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The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on April 9 on East Ash Street on the I-75 overpass.

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Police shared a photo of the damage caused by the crash.

They did not say if anyone was hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any information is asked to contact the police at 937.778.2027.

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