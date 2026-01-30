Police chase ends in crash

DAYTON — A police chase ended in a crash in Dayton Thursday night.

The crash happened at North Terry and East Third Streets around 10:50 p.m.

Dayton police attempted to stop a vehicle, but it took off, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

A chase happened and ended when the vehicle crashed.

Dispatch did not have information on whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

