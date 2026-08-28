Police chase linked to homicide leads to 3 crashes

CINCINNATI — Five people were injured, and three people were arrested on Thursday afternoon after a police chase in Cincinnati.

Officers pursued a vehicle that was flagged in connection with a homicide investigation, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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The chase led to three crashes in parts of downtown, Queensgate, Lower Price Hill and Westwood areas.

The first crash happened downtown when the suspect collided with another vehicle, causing minor damage.

A second crash happened in Queensgate when two police cruisers collided with each other.

Two officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

The third crash happened after the suspect collided with another vehicle.

Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people from the suspect vehicle were taken into custody, but additional details on the homicide investigation have not been released.

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