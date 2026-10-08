Police chief ‘disappointed’ after man who rammed cruisers gets probation

KETTERING — Kettering’s police chief voiced his disappointment after a man accused of ramming undercover police vehicles with a stolen SUV in August avoided prison.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Angelo Locurto was sentenced to up to five months of probation.

As previously reported, officers responded to the BP at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and S. Smithville Road before 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 19.

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The Dayton Police Department had initially notified the Kettering Police Department about a stolen vehicle possibly in the area.

Detectives and officers found the stolen vehicle parked by a gas pump.

Upon seeing and hearing police lights and sirens, Locurto entered the stolen vehicle and tried to leave, repeatedly ramming police vehicles.

Several Officers standing by those vehicles were nearly struck, while some officers remained inside their vehicles when they were hit, according to Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman.

Officers approached the car and tried to take Locurto into custody, but he refused.

Body camera video shows officers breaking the window and Tasing Locurto to get him into custody.

Protsman said a handgun was found on the front seat.

The chief said that Locurto is a violent felon who has a prior criminal history.

“I am very disappointed that, after the threat Mr. Locurto presented the public and the numerous charges initially brought against him, and the charges to which he was ultimately permitted to plead, he received probation,” Protsman said. “There must come a point when individuals are appropriately held accountable for their actions, and this did not happen in this situation.”

As part of his sentence, Locurto must also pay almost $6,100 to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and $2,500 to the Kettering Police Department.

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