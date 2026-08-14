Police to conduct 2 OVI checkpoints in Montgomery County

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers will hold two OVI checkpoints in Montgomery County tonight.

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The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate two checkpoints in Huber Heights, according to a spokesperson.

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The locations will be at the 5100 block of Old Troy Pike and the 6200 block of Brandt Pike.

“The OVI checkpoints and enhanced patrols on and around the weekend are an effort by law enforcement agencies to deter and apprehend impaired drivers,” the spokesperson said.

Huber Heights officers will work with OSHP troopers and officers from the OVI Task Force to conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

They will go from 6:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

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