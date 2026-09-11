Police continue searching for suspect after SWAT standoff; considered armed and dangerous

Police are still searching for a suspect after a SWAT standoff

Suspect at large after SWAT standoff in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are still searching for a suspect after a SWAT standoff on Thursday night in Clark County.

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Officers responded to the 1500 block of Karr Street around 7:12 p.m., according to a previous report.

Authorities were looking for a suspect who had multiple active warrants, according to Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott.

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SWAT responded to the scene.

The suspect, identified as Dwane R. Williams Jr., remains at large.

Williams Jr. is considered to be armed and dangerous, Elliott told our News Center 7 team.

Anyone with information on Williams Jr.’s whereabouts can reach out to the tip line spdtip@springfieldohio.gov or 937-324-7680.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

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