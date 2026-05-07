Police cruiser hit by motorcycle while responding to call

A Dayton police cruiser was hit by a motorcycle while responding to a call on Wednesday.

Dayton cruiser hit by motorcycle while responding to call

RIVERSIDE — A Dayton police cruiser was hit by a motorcycle while responding to a call on Wednesday.

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Around 6:30 p.m., a Dayton officer was responding to a domestic violence call with their emergency lights and sirens on.

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The officer was at the intersection of Needmore Road and Old Troy Pike when they were struck, by a motorcycle that failed to yield.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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