Police Department issues warning about scammers using caller ID spoofing, asking for passwords

BROOKVILLE — A local police department is warning residents of scammers altering their caller ID to display the department’s number.

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The Brookville Police Department shared on social media that it has been notified of a telephone spoofing scam targeting the community.

Scammers are reportedly altering their caller ID to display the official department phone number of Brookville Police.

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The police department said it will never call residents to request passwords, PINS, or any sensitive login credentials.

The department’s divisions, including the Investigations Unit, will never ask for sensitive information over the phone.

The department said that if you receive a call from its phone number asking for password information, it is a scam.

Residents who receive this type of call should not provide any personal, financial, or account security information and should hang up the phone immediately.

Call the police department’s non-emergency line directly to verify the authenticity of a call or report suspicious activity.

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