KETTERING — A local police department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9s.

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The Kettering Police Department announced on Tuesday that retired K9 Nash died on Nov. 18.

His former handler, Lt. Andrew DiSalvo, was by his side, the police department said in a social media post.

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K9 Nash was imported from Germany and purchased from Shallow Creek Kennels in 2014.

Ptl. DiSalvo and K9 Nash completed an intensive 280-hour Patrol and Narcotics K9 certification at the Kettering Police K9 Academy.

The team served the City of Kettering and surrounding jurisdictions, accumulating what the police department called an “unbelievable career as one of the most dependable tracking, apprehension, and narcotics K9s in the region.”

K9 Nash and Ptl. DiSalvo were also assigned to the Kettering Regional SWAT team, deploying with the team on multiple operations.

K9 Nash and Ptl. DiSalvo competed at multiple regional and national certifications. Nash won several awards, including:

2015 USPCA Region 5 Top Novice

2016 USPCA Region 5 2nd place overall

2016 USPCA Nationals 33rd place overall

2016 OLEAK #1 Patrol

USPCA Region 5 First Quarter 2017 “Find of the Quarter”

USPCA Region 5 4th Quarter 2018 “Catch of the Quarter”

“A further testament to Ptl. Disalvo and Nash’s hard work was the number of successful street tracks, apprehensions, and narcotics finds during their tenure as a Kettering K9 team,” the department said in its post. “Most of these uses were self-initiated, showing the dedication, drive, and selflessness of the K9 team.”

In total, K9 Nash had 538 uses, with 291 arrests, of which 85 were felonies.

“K9 Nash retired from service in 2021 as Ptl. DiSalvo was promoted to Sergeant and now Lieutenant, but they will remain one of the best K9 Teams in Kettering history. Nash will be deeply missed by the Kettering K9 Unit and teams across the region,” the department said in its post.

K9 Nash (Kettering Police Department)

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