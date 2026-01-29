Police department moved after fire damages building

A police department has been temporarily moved after a fire seriously damaged part of an Ohio village’s municipal building.

SWANTON — A police department has been temporarily moved after a fire seriously damaged part of an Ohio village’s municipal building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Village of Swanton said in a social media post that an attic fire occurred in its municipal building on Monday.

It also houses the police department.

Swanton is over two hours away from Dayton.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos show fire damage from inside the building.

The cause appeared to be from an exploded light ballast in the attic, according to the Village of Swanton.

“The extent of the damage remains under assessment, and the length of the municipal building’s temporary closure is still undetermined,” the Village said.

Our CBS affiliate WTOL reports that Swanton Police cannot accept walk-in services, but officers remain on duty. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in taking some calls.

Officers said that they have set up at the Village’s Community Center temporarily while inspectors survey the damage.

Swanton building fire Photo contributed by Village of Swanton, Ohio (via Facebook) (Village of Swanton, Ohio (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group