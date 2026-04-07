Police department reports uptick in Kia, Hyundai thefts

DAYTON — Police are issuing a warning after an increase in car thefts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police said they have seen an uptick in vehicle thefts, primarily Kias and Hyundais.

The department shared a map showing the areas where the thefts have recently happened.

TRENDING STORIES:

The map appears concentrated in east Dayton, and especially the Hearthstone neighborhood.

Police reminded drivers not to leave their cars unlocked with keys inside.

The department also suggested parking in well-lit areas and considering buying a steering wheel lock.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group