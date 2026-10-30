Police department searching for suspect accused of stealing from Petco

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department needs help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from Petco.
In a social media post, the department shared a photo of they entered the store.
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The theft occurred at the Town and Country Shopping Center on Oct. 26.
If you recognize this person, reach out to Ptl. Karolyi at 937-296-2555, and reference the report #26-039323
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