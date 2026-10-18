Police department warns of vehicle thefts after 12 cars stolen

Kettering police install cameras in cruisers for first time

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is warning residents to lock their vehicles and to avoid leaving their keys in cars, after a recent string of thefts.

Last month, 12 vehicles were reported stolen, according to a social media post.

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Of those 12 vehicles that were stolen, 7 of them had keys left inside.

Kettering Police recommends:

Lock your doors every time, even in your driveway.

Take your keys inside.

Remove valuables.

Park smart by choosing a well-lit area.

With the cold weather ahead, more people will want to warm up their vehicles ahead of their commutes.

The department recommends not leaving your vehicle unattended when doing this unless you have the ability to take your keys back inside with you and lock your vehicle.

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