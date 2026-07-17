Police ID man hit, critically injured in area crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police have identified a man who was hit by a vehicle in Butler County on Wednesday.

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The crash happened on July 15 at 10:45 p.m. in the area of Princeton Road between Gilmore Road and Walden Ponds Circle, according to a previous report.

Fairfield Township Police have identified the pedestrian involved in the crash as Yadhav Dhungel, 35.

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An initial investigation showed that Dhungel was crossing Princeton Road when he was hit by a 2017 Honda CR-V.

Police officials say that he was not inside the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The Honda driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to Fairfield Township Police officials.

Medics transported Dhungel to Butler County Regional Airport, where he was transferred to UC Health Air Care and flown to UC Medical Center.

He is in critical condition, police officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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