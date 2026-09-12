Police investigate after man barricades himself inside home, fires shots, starts fire

HAMILTON — Police are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a home, fired a gun, and then set the home on fire.

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Dispatchers were called to reports of two brothers fighting in front of a house at Elvin Avenue and Eaton Avenue around 6:50 p.m., according to our news partners WCPO.

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When police arrived on scene, they found one brother in the front yard severely hurt.

Officers entered the home and called out to the suspect, who fired eight to nine gunshots, police said.

About an hour after officers left the home, smoke was seen coming from it.

Fire crews arrived on scene.

Around 8 p.m., more gunshots were fired, leading police to send out a shelter-in-place alert to nearby residents.

The fire was extinguished around 11 p.m., WCPO reported.

Police said they plan to search the home with drones to locate the suspect.

Hamilton police said they will release more information in the morning.

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