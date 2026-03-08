Police investigate a car into pond at Montgomery County apartment complex

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a car that drove into a pond at an apartment complex in Miami Township earlier Sunday morning.
The call came out around 3:18 a.m. to the 7800 block of Lois Circle, according to a Kettering Dispatcher.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
