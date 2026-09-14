Police investigate multiple weekend shootings in Dayton, Harrison Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Dayton Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating three shootings that took place over the weekend.

The weekend violence began on Riverside Drive in Dayton just before midnight on Friday.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have the latest on these investigations LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak

TRENDING STORIES:

Police found a man who had been shot to death in someone’s backyard. This is the neighborhood where the city’s Violence Interruption Program started in April.

On Saturday night, a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg on Kumler Avenue in Dayton.

He and his girlfriend called 911 on Saturday night and said that someone shot up their house.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect.

The latest shooting happened on Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Gant Drive in Harrison Township.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One man was shot in the leg, another man suffered a grazing wound, and the third victim suffered a cut on his hand.

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