Police investigate pedestrian struck near busy intersection

Huber Heights — The Huber Heights Police Department is investigating a pedestrian strike on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Little York and Meeker Roads, according to a Huber Heights dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person struck.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group