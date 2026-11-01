Police investigate reported stabbing near Austin Landing

Why specialized teams are necessary for blood cleanup at crime scenes

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Officers are investigating a reported stabbing in Miami Township on Sunday morning.

Crews were called to Landing Way in Austin Landing around 5:42 a.m., according to a Kettering Dispatcher.

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Additional information was not readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the extent of their injuries.

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