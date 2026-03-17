Police investigate shooting, 1 person suffers minor injuries

DAYTON — Police officers are investigating a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood.
The initial call came out around 2:45 a.m. to the Extended Stay on Miller Lane in Huber Heights, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said that the actual shooting took place at the intersection of Main Street and West Siebenthaler Avenue.
One person was grazed, according to the dispatcher.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victim and what led up to the shooting.
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