Police investigate shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police responded to a shooting in Dayton Thursday afternoon.
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First responders were called to the 4900 block of Becker Avenue around 4:25 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
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Two people showed up at a local hospital with gunshot sounds, but dispatchers could not confirm if that was connected to this investigation.
We have a News Center 7 crew on the way to the scene and will update as we learn new information.
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