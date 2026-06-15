Police investigate teens for armed robbery, shooting

DAYTON — Two teens are accused of firing shots at people in Dayton

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 13, around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to the first block of Little Street for reports of a robbery.

Two 16-year-old males are accused of entering a home, pointing a gun at the people involved and taking things, according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini with the Dayton Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

It was determined the two suspects were also allegedly involved in an assault in the 1600 block of Russet Avenue where they fired shots at other people.

No one was hurt.

Police did not say if the teens were taken into custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]