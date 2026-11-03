Police investigating 2-vehicle crash in Piqua

PIQUA — Police are investigating a crash in Piqua on Tuesday morning.

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A Miami County Dispatcher confirmed that Piqua Police units were dispatched to a crash in the area of College Street and South Street.

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Pictures from the scene show a commercial van and a red box truck involved in the crash.

Crash South Street Piqua (Brooke Jones/Staff)

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will update this story.

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