Police investigating 2-vehicle crash in Piqua

PIQUA — Police are investigating a crash in Piqua on Tuesday morning.
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A Miami County Dispatcher confirmed that Piqua Police units were dispatched to a crash in the area of College Street and South Street.
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Pictures from the scene show a commercial van and a red box truck involved in the crash.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will update this story.
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