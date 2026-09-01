Police investigating after 2 injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Springfield over the weekend.

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Officers were called to the 600 block of West Liberty Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Officers arrived on scene and were told that the shooter was gone and there was no longer a threat, according to a police report obtained by News Center 7.

They found two shooting victims and administered aid until the victims were taken to a local hospital.

Officers then cleared the house and made sure there were no other victims. Police held the house until detectives arrived with a search warrant, according to the report.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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