Police investigating after 2 injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Springfield over the weekend.
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Officers were called to the 600 block of West Liberty Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
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Officers arrived on scene and were told that the shooter was gone and there was no longer a threat, according to a police report obtained by News Center 7.
They found two shooting victims and administered aid until the victims were taken to a local hospital.
Officers then cleared the house and made sure there were no other victims. Police held the house until detectives arrived with a search warrant, according to the report.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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