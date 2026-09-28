Police investigating after another Flock camera vandalized in Ohio city

TOLEDO — Another Flock surveillance camera appears to have been cut down in an Ohio city.

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Toledo police are investigating after the pole holding a camera and solar panel at Dorr Street and Flaire Drive appears to have been cleanly cut near the ground, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

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By 8 p.m. on Saturday, the pole, along with the camera and solar panel, had been removed from the area.

This is at least the sixth Flock camera that has been vandalized in the last two months in the Toledo area, WTOL-11 reported.

One pole, near West Central and Auburn Avenues, appeared to be “pushed to the ground” over Labor Day Weekend, according to Toledo Police.

Three other Flock cameras were knocked down in mid-August in east Toledo, along with two others nearby in Oregon, WTOL-11 reported.

The Toledo Police Department operates over 100 standard license-plate readers (LPR’s).

According to Toledo police, the system records information such as a vehicle’s license plate, characteristics, location, and the date and time the vehicle was captured. Police can then search the information during criminal investigations.

Police say the system does not use facial recognition and is not designed to track people as they walk past a camera, WTOL-11 reported.

Toledo City Council formally requested an audit of Toledo’s Flock cameras earlier this week.

Flock cameras have become a controversial topic in recent months as more of the surveillance cameras have popped up in locations across the country.

Flock cameras are currently deployed in more than 6,000 communities across every U.S. state except Alaska.

News Center 7 previously reported that Faiborn Police are investigating after two Flock cameras were vandalized, one near military housing and another on Kauffmann Road.

One camera was ripped from its pole and left dangling by its wires, while the other camera was painted over with the words “No Flock” written on the pole.

Earlier this year, the city of Dayton indefinitely suspended its use of Flock Cameras amid an investigation into a higher level of data sharing after safeguards were not implemented properly.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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