Police investigating after car crashes into embankment in Clayton

Police investigating after car crashes into embankment in Clayton

CLAYTON — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an embankment in Clayton on Monday morning.

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Around 5:49 a.m., Clayton officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Dog Leg Road on reports of a vehicle that had gone off the roadway, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Officers found a vehicle down in an embankment off the road.

The vehicle was unoccupied, according to the dispatch sergeant.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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