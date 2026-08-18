Police investigating after car crashes into house

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and North Main Street just after 2:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said that there was no one inside the vehicle when crews arrived on the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the house when the crash happened.

We will continue to follow this story.

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