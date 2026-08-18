Police investigating after community center receives bomb threat

OAKWOOD — Police are investigating after a local community center recieved a bomb threat Monday night.

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On Monday night, the Oakwood Public Safety Department responded to a reported “bomb threat” at the Oakwood Community Center, according to Oakwood Chief Alan Hill.

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A non-specific message was received as the Community Center was closing for the evening, according to Hill.

The call utilized a computer-generated voice and did not provide specific information regarding the nature or location of any potential device.

Oakwood Public Safety notified the FBI and the Dayton Bomb Squad, and a bomb-detection K-9 responded to assist out of an abundance of caution.

Hill said that the building was checked and nothing suspicious or out of the ordinary was located.

The incident remains under investigation.

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