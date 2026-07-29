Police investigating after Dayton home struck by gunfire

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a Dayton home was struck by gunfire on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 9:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Hoover Ave on a report of shots fired.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Officer killed while deploying stop sticks during chase
- Tony Romo body camera footage of arrest released
- Greenville man arrested after police find meth in vehicle
According to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon, officers found items of evidentiary value and found that a home had been struck by gunfire.
The incident is being investigated by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]