Police investigating after dead man ‘with trauma’ found

HAMILTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hamilton.

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Officers were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the 400 block of S. 12th Street for a report of a non-responsive man inside a home, our news partners at WCPO reported.

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When officers arrived, they found a dead man “with trauma,” police said.

They did not specify what kind of trauma the man, who has not been identified, had.

Anyone who may have information about the death investigation is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department’s Investigation section at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.

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