Police investigating after dispute, suspect damages vehicle

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a dispute led to a suspect damaging a vehicle in Dayton.

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Just after 12:15 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the first block of N. Antioch Street on report of a stabbing, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

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Upon arrival, officers found multiple people outside yelling at each other.

Police said that it appeared to be a neighbor dispute with one suspect waving a knife around.

One person sustained a very small cut that did not require medical attention.

The suspect then damaged a vehicle’s side mirror, along with small dents and scratches.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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