Police investigating after dispute, suspect damages vehicle

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a dispute led to a suspect damaging a vehicle in Dayton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just after 12:15 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the first block of N. Antioch Street on report of a stabbing, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, police say
- Ohio man indicted for murders of wife and son
- 17-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Dayton
Upon arrival, officers found multiple people outside yelling at each other.
Police said that it appeared to be a neighbor dispute with one suspect waving a knife around.
One person sustained a very small cut that did not require medical attention.
The suspect then damaged a vehicle’s side mirror, along with small dents and scratches.
The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group